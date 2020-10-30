Director Mira Nair undergoes emergency surgery

Accomplished director Mira Nair, who is India's most precious cinematic export to the West, recently had an emergency surgery. Out for a walk in the park, she tripped and fell, to which she said, "I had a very painful shoulder surgery after a fall in the park. I am nursing myself back to sturdiness slowly and steadily."

For Nair, it has not been an easy year. She lost two of her most favourite actors. First, it was 'Ugandan' child prodigy Nikita Pearl Waliga - who played a pivotal part in the director's film 'Queen Of Katwe' - died of an incurable brain tumour on February 15, 2019. Soon after, Mira lost one of her dearest friends Irrfan Khan.

Mira described it as a 'double blow'. After her surgery, she decided to engage herself in 'thinking, processing, ruminating and writing'.

Mira Nair, who had directed the critically acclaimed film 'Queen of Katwe' in 2016, set aside much of the last for years to the stage adaptation of 'Monsoon Wedding'.

"It was eight years of my life. It took us a long time to get here. We did not just take Broadway veterans and put them on stage. We dealt with the stage adaptation of 'Monsoon Wedding' organically. We got authentic talent like Vishal Bhardwaj. We had 21 songs in the stage adaptation. The entire story of 'Monsoon Wedding' on the stage was impelled by music. We had really creative talent of the highest order," concluded the director.