Director Kate Herron says she is not returning for 'Loki' S2

Los Angeles: "Loki' season one director Kate Herrons says she is not part of the second season of the Marvel Studios series, starring Tom Hiddleston as the titular anti-hero.



The renewal was announced in the end credits for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) show's season one finale, when the God of Mischief's case file is branded with the stamp: "Loki will return in Season 2."

In an interview with Deadline, Herron said she is elated that the audience loved her work on the series, but she would now focus on other "stuff".

"I'm not returning. I always planned to be just on for this, and to be honest, Season 2 wasn't in the that's something that just came out, and I'm so excited. I'm really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I'm proud of what we did here and I've given it my all. I'm working on some other stuff yet to be announced," Herron said.

Asked if she will be working on any Marvel movie project, the filmmaker said she would love to work with the studio again.

"I'm just focused on my own stuff at the moment. I love Marvel and I'd love to work with them again, but my outing with 'Loki' is what I've done with them," she added.

"Loki", Marvel Studios' third series at Disney Plus, centred on Hiddleston's witty master of magic, who lands at Time Variance Authority (TVA) following the events of 2019's feature film "Avengers: Endgame".

While the movies have mainly touched upon Loki's mischievous side, the series gave an insight into what hides beneath the wickedness of the fan-favourite villain.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige served as executive producer on the show along with Herron.

"Loki" season one also featured Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant.

Michael Waldron was the head writer.