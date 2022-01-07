Director Anup Singh announces book 'Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind'

Anup Singh, who directed Irrfan Khan in the critically acclaimed 'Qissa: The Lonely Ghost', has announced a special book, titled 'Irrfan: Dialogues with the Wind', on the actor's 54th birthday as a tribute to the late star.

Singh said the book may have emerged from 'tremendous grief', but it is ultimately a celebration of the life and art of Irrfan.

The actor's wife Sutapa Sikdar said the book was the best birthday gift for Irrfan that she could dream of.

"Anup's book is poignant, lyrical and soulful. It resonated with me so much that I could see Anup and Irrfan's interaction. All the best!" she said.

The memoir carries a foreword by Amitabh Bachchan, the actor's co-star in 'Piku'.

"Irrfan Khan. The intensity. The responsibility of the intensity. The silent righteousness of the responsibility. The eloquent eyes of his silent righteousness. If I were to present an actor whose mere appearance could speak its mind with sophisticated elegance, I would instantly point to Irrfan Khan," Bachchan wrote in the foreword.

Published by 'Copper Coin', the book will be officially released on February 14 but can be pre-ordered at https://coppercoin.co.in/product/irrfan/.

Talking about his bond with the late actor as a director and a friend, Singh, who also worked with Irrfan in 'The Song of Scorpions', said, "This book emerged from tremendous grief. But in the remembering and the writing, what ultimately affirmed itself are the joy of having known and worked with such a singular man and actor. The book is a celebration of this amazing man, a devoted friend, and an artiste who took us into the soul of what it means to be a human being in our world today."

The cover of the book is designed by the National Award-winning filmmaker Gurvinder Singh of 'Anhe Ghore Da Daan' and 'Chauthi Koot' fame.

Singh's book offers an intimate glimpse into the working relationship between a director and an actor as they trudge through mutual wariness, uncertainties, and blunders to a friendship founded firmly in creativity, a note shared by the publisher said.

"Singh brings to life each encounter whether with a hesitant co-actor or a love-struck crew member, which inspired and energised the gifted actor to continue his passionate dialogue with himself, his audience and the world," the note further said.