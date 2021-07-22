Dipika, Udit conferred with 'Made in India Icons 2021' title

Veteran actor Dipika Chikhlia, known for playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's mythological TV show Ramayana was facilitated by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Koshiyari in Raj Bhavan, Mumbai along with legendary singers Udit Narayan, Kumar Sanu and 'Bhajan' maestro Anup Jalota.

While Chikhlia had worn a gorgeous saree for the special occasion, Udit Narayan had worn a formal suit. Kumar Sanu was in kurta-pajama and Anup Jalota wore a silk sherwani along with a shawl.

Dipika was beyond happy to get felicitated and she shared the pictures of the event on her 'Instagram' handle. The celebrities were conferred with the title of 'Made in India Icons 2021'.

She captioned the post by writing, "Felicitated by the Governor Bhagat Koshiyari ji in Raj Bhavan, Mumbai along with many dignitaries like Udit Narayan ji, Anup Jalota ji and Kumar Shanoo ji."

Udit Narayan was recently seen at the sangeet party of newlywed Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. He was seen enjoying the night along with the performances of Daler Mehndi and others.

Kumar Sanu was last seen in 'Indian Idol 12', where he was a special guest along with Anuradha Paudwal.

Anup Jalota was in the limelight with his stint in the reality show 'Bigg Boss 12'.

Dipika Chikhlia made her come back to the film industry with Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Bala'.