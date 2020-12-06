Diljit urges farmers to hold peaceful protests

New Delhi: On December 5, Punjabi star and singer Diljit Dosanjh joined the farmers' protests at Delhi's Singhu border and asked the demonstrators to be patient and peaceful in their agitation and also made requests to the government to accept their demands.

"You have created history once again," he told the protestors.

Days after engaging in a bitter 'Twitter' fight with actor Kangana Ranaut over the farmers' agitation, Dosanjh went to the protest site and initially sat among the crowd and listened to the speeches by other leaders. He then took the stage and started his address in Punjabi.

"I am not here to talk but only listen. I compliment all of you. You have created history once again. I used to listen to stories that Punjabis are full of energy but I'm witnessing it for the first time," said the 36-year-old actor.

The 'Udta Punjab' star added, "This is the only way we can win this fight. Stories of these days will definitely be told in the future." He also addressed the same in Hindi for the convenience of media persons who had come for the coverage at the site.

Referring to his ugly war-of-words with Ranaut, Diljit further said that unlike the narrative being spread on 'Twitter', the farmers' agitation was 'peaceful'.

"If you are listening to us, then there is no other issue than that of farmers being talked about here. Please do not divert issues. The government should accept the demands of the farmers," he concluded.