Diljit to star in a film based on 1984 Sikh riots

Singer and Bollywood actor Diljit Dosanjh is all set to star as a victim of the 1984 Sikh riots in Delhi in an eponymous film.

"I was born in 1984. I was a baby when the riots happened. But I have heard the elders of the family talking about it. Jo hua woh nahin hona chahiye tha. Cinema must recreate history so that we do not make the same mistakes again," said Diljit.

The historical drama will be produced by Ali Abbas Zafar and will be shot in Punjab and Delhi.

Diljit, who has already done a film on the 1984 riots, added, "And that too was titled '1984'. It was a film directed by my friend Anurag Singh which I am proud of. That film was in Punjabi and was set in rural Punjab. This 1984 is set in Delhi amid the riots."

After having done a spate of comedy films like 'Arjun Patiala' and 'Good Newwz', the actor wants to prove himself as a serious dramatic actor.

"I did two back-to-back comedies like 'Good Newwz' and 'Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari'. 1984 will give me a chance to address a serious issue," he stated.