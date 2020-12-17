Diljit once again slams Kangana on farm laws

The feud between actor Kangana Ranaut and singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh over farmers' protest was reignited on Wednesday. The 'Queen' star provoked Diljit as she raised the question about Diljit's whereabouts. he disappeared after instigating farmers.

Kangana had tweeted a video, which showed that the protesting farmers were clueless about their aim for protesting: "I want Diljit Dosanjh and Priyanka Chopra, who are acting as local revolutionaries for the farmers, to make at least one video explaining to the farmers what they have to protest about. Both of them have disappeared after inciting farmers. Look at the state of the farmers and the country!"

Responding to a news article on Kangana's tweet targeting him, Diljit tweeted, "Don't even think that I have disappeared. Who gave her the authority to decide who is a patriot and who is an anti national? Who made her the authority? Have some shame before you label farmers as anti nationals."

In another tweet, she stated, "Diljit Dosanjh ji, I am simply asking what exactly you do not like about the farm bills of 2020? For example, I like the fact that now farmers can sell their produce anywhere in the country. Everyone feels these are revolutionary steps taken by the government to help the miserable condition of farmers in India, then why are you provoking protests?

The singer-actor did not stay back without giving her an answer and also shared a link regarding the ongoing controversial matter: "I do not think I owe you any explanation, so stop pretending to be an authority on all matters."