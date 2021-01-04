Diljit dismisses allegations of Income Tax probe against him

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh, who had been on loggerheads with Kangana Ranaut ever since he supported

the ongoing farmers' agitation, came forward

to dismiss the allegations of an Income Tax probe against him. The 'Udta Punjab' star took to 'Twitter' and shared a certificate that the government had earlier given him while thanking him for his 'contributions'.

"I was not feeling like but here it is. The circumstances are such that I have to now give proof of my Indian citizenship. Do not spread hate. Do not target aimlessly, it can hurt others too," wrote Diljit.

The actor's tweet included a 'Platinum certificate' issued by the Ministry of Finance that showed the Government of India had applauded him for paying his taxes and filing 'Income Tax Returns' for the year 2019-2020.

"The entire day, they have nothing else to do but spread false news. A person is busy with their work and they get an opportunity to spread canards. God is seeing everything, but this is their work, so what can they do?" his tweet concluded with these

comments.