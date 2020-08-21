Dilip's brother Aslam dies

Aslam Khan, the younger brother of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, died early on the morning of August 21. He had diabetes, hypertension and ischaemic heart disease. Recently, he had tested positive for COVID-19. The news of his death was confirmed by Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai.

Two of Dilip Kumar's brothers, Aslam and Eshan Khan, were admitted to Lilavati Hospital on August 15. After Aslam complained of breathlessness, he was rushed to the hospital, along with Eshan. Both of them tested positive for the novel virus and were immediately admitted at the Coronavirus ward of the hospital. Their oxygen saturation had dropped below 80%.

Dr Jalil Parker from the hospital had earlier said, "They have been kept in ICU, but we have not intubated them as yet. Considering their age and pre-condition health issues like diabetes and hypertension, we have to be extra careful while treating them."

Eshan is about 90 years of age, while Aslam Khan was a few years younger.