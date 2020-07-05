'Dil Bechara' trailer to be out today

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film opposite Sanjana Sanghi, 'Dil Bechara', is set for a digital release. The announcement was made by the makers' film last month, a few days after his demise. After releasing a new poster, the makers announced that the trailer of 'Dil Bechara' will be out today.

As the makers announced the release of the movie's trailer, they took to 'Instagram' and shared the first poster along with a caption that read, "Every love story is beautiful, but this one is our favourite. The trailer of 'Dil Bechara' will be out today. Stay tuned!"

The film is the Hindi remake of the hit Hollywood film 'The Fault In Our Stars'.

Meanwhile, Sanjana also shared another poster of her film and wrote, "Kizie is entirely incomplete without Manny. This is one of my favourite shots, so surreal and dreamlike."

The fans, who had rallied for the late actor's last film to be released in theatres, were disappointed with the news that the film was going to release on a web streaming platform. 'Dil Bechara' will get released on 'Disney+ Hotstar'. The film marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a female lead.

Just a few days ago, Sanjana shared a fun and heartwarming photo with Sushant from the sets of their film. She had written, "Oye? I need to laugh till my stomach hurts at all your bad jokes. I need to compete with you on who can eat more ham and cheese omelettes and drink more chai. I need to fight with you over whose script looks more tattered and worn out because we worked on it endlessly." 'Dil Bechara' will be casting director Mukesh Chhabra's directorial debut and will release on July 24.