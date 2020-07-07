'Dil Bechara' trailer becomes most liked trailer ever

New Delhi: The trailer of 'Dil Bechara' accumulated more 'YouTube' likes than the trailer for 'Avengers: Endgame'. In less than 24 hours of release, the clip was liked for over 5.9 million times. The film will mark the last onscreen appearance of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by suicide on June 14.

The likes of the second trailer of Hollywood movie 'Avengers: Endgame' had 3.2 million,

while the first trailer had 2.9 million.

However, late actor's Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi's movie video cannot compete with the 'Avengers' in terms of views. While the upcoming Bollywood film's trailer stood at 33 million 'YouTube views', the first 'Avengers: Endgame' trailer broke the record for the most views in 24 hours, raking in 289 million views across video platforms.

"To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning till the 'Endgame' and making 'Marvel Studios' 'Avengers: Endgame' the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours," 'Marvel' had announced in a tweet.

'Dil Bechara', which is directed by debutant Mukesh Chhabra and better known as a casting director, will be released on 'Disney+ Hotstar' on July 24. Following a recent announcement, Sushant's fans had started online trends that urged others to show their support for the actor's final film by smashing the 'like' button on 'YouTube'.

The streaming service 'Disney+ Hotstar' had earlier announced that as a tribute to the late actor, the film will be made available for free to both subscribers and non-subscribers.