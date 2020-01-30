Didn't want the kind of fame Titanic brought DiCaprio

Los Angeles: Actor Claire Danes has "zero" regrets about turning down "Titanic", saying that she had no interest in the level of fame the film brought Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio.

The Homeland Actor says she bowed out of consideration for the Oscar-winning blockbuster, letting the lead role ultimately go to Actor Kate Winslet back in 1996, largely because the part felt all too familiar.

Danes had just wrapped Baz Luhrmann's Romeo + Juliet with DiCaprio, and was looking for a different type of venture, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"I had just made this romantic epic with Leo in Mexico City, which is where they were going to shoot Titanic! And I just didn't have it in me!" Danes said during a sit down with Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert podcast.

The 40-year-old recalls DiCaprio himself wrestling with the decision to take on the James Cameron epic, recounting a conversation they had outside their mutual manager's office.

"And he just looked up at me and said: 'I'm doing it! I'm doing it!' And I could see he wasn't sure. But he was like, 'F**k it, I gotta do this thing.'"

And I think I really wasn't ready for it. And I remember after that movie came out... and he just went into another stratosphere."

She noted she has "zero regret" after noticing a swift change in how people treat her former co-star.