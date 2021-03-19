Dibakar, Ekta team up for much-awaited 'LSD 2'

Mumbai: Dibakar Banerjee and Ekta Kapoor will collaborate again after over a decade for the sequel of their critically-acclaimed drama 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha' (LSD).

The 2010 film, which starred Nushrat Bharucha, Rajkummar Rao, Anshuman Jha, Neha Chauhan, Amit Sial, Herry Tangri and Ashish Sharma featured three separate but interlinked stories about honour killing, an MMS scandal and sting operations.

The film, which paved the way for unconventional storytelling in new age Indian cinema, clocked 11 years recently and the makers are hopeful to take the legacy forward with the second part.

Banerjee said Kapoor, who has been a game-changer in the way the narrative is being consumed in India is hopeful that their second collaboration will be an unpredictable and thrilling roller coaster ride.

" 'LSD' was a moment of change in our lives captured through the voice of technology that was changing our souls. A decade later, another wave of technology is changing the way we think, dream, live, love and hate. We are changing again into something we do not quite know. 'LSD 2' will be a journey into those unknown depths," said Banerjee.

The 51-year-old director added, " 'LSD 2' will not cater to the family audience.''