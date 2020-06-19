Diana Penty extends support to Mumbai Police in their COVID-19 war

Mumbai: Actress Diana Penty has come out with an initiative called The Khaki Project to extend help and support to Mumbai Police, who have been in the forefront in the city's fight against the coronavirus outbreak.



"With The Khaki Project, we wanted to extend our help and support to the Mumbai Police who have been working tirelessly to keep us safe and maintain law and order during the lockdown. They've been on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic and this is just our little way of saying thank you for all they have been doing," said Diana.

The actress is out to help Mumbai Police with the essential requirements such as hand sanitisers and safety eyewear.

"With the assistance of the Salaam Bombay Foundation, we contacted senior police officials of police stations across the city, to ask them how we could help. We thought it would be best to find out from them what they need, rather than providing them with what we felt they need," she said.

She says it feels good to be able to help during these tough times.

"The Mumbai Police have ensured a smooth lockdown and have even gone beyond the call of duty on a number of occasions to help those in distress. We hope we can make a difference to them, even if in a small way," the actress pointed out.

Diana and her organisation "were able to identify 10 police stations in South Mumbai that either fell under containment zones, or needed the supplies the most" to execute their efforts.

"We kickstarted the project by distributing safety essentials to these 10 stations first. As of today, we have raised enough funds to cover another 12 to 15 police stations and will arrange to distribute the supplies to them over the next few days," she told IANS.

Diana says there are 94 police stations across Mumbai, and hopes that they can help as many of these as possible.