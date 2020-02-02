Dia Mirza: Taapsee is a fierce lioness
Mumbai: Actor Dia Mirza says her Thappad co-star Taapsee Pannu is a fierce lioness.
"It is my endeavour to be a part of human stories that reflect the truth and compel us to think and possibly even bring positive change. 'Thappad' is one such film, a very powerful one," said Dia.
Praising Taapsee, she said: "Taapsee is a fierce lioness and I have always been an ardent admirer of her work. It is a pleasure to be a part of such an incredible cast that stands for something so important collectively."
After Dus and Cash, this is Dia's third movie with director Anubhav Sinha.
The trailer of Thappad was unveiled recently. It captures the journey of a woman, a role essayed by Taapsee, who fights for justice after a domestic violence attack by her husband.
Anubhav Sinha's Thappad is scheduled to be released on February 28.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Out on walk, Hindu outfit leader shot dead in heart of...2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
AAP demands campaign ban, arrest of Adityanath2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Promises galore: Unemployment allowance & cashback schemes2 Feb 2020 6:15 PM GMT
Second Coronavirus case reported from Kerala2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT
NIA raids Sarpanch and OGWs houses in S Kashmir2 Feb 2020 6:03 PM GMT