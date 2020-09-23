Dia denies procuring and consuming drugs

Dia Mirza refuted reports that her name came up in the Narcotics Control Bureau's investigation into Bollywood's alleged drug links. She said that the 'false' and 'baseless' news is not only affecting her reputation but is also having an effect on her professionally. She emphasised that she has never procured or consumed any banned drugs and will take legal recourse.

"I would like to strongly refute and categorically deny this news as being false, baseless and with mala fide intentions. Such frivolous reporting has a direct impact on my reputation being besmirched and is causing damage to my career which I have painstakingly built with years of hard work. I have never procured or consumed any narcotics or contraband substances of any form in my life. I intend to pursue the full extent of legal remedies available to me as a law-abiding citizen of India. Thanks to my supporters for standing by me," she said in a statement shared on her 'Instagram' page.

Recently, some reports claimed that Dia's name came up during the interrogation of drug peddlers and that she might be called in for questioning by the NCB.

Bollywood's alleged drug links have come under the scanner during an investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's death. His girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty, was arrested earlier in September for procuring drugs and is currently lodged at Byculla jail.