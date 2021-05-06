Dhruv detained by ANC for procuring drugs

The 'Anti Narcotics Cell' (ANC) of Mumbai Police's crime branch recently took Dhruv Tahil, son of Bollywood veteran actor Dalip Tahil, in custody for allegedly procuring drugs.

"Dhruv was arrested by the Bandra unit of the ANC after his 'WhatsApp' chats with a drug peddler surfaced during an investigation," stated a police official.

The ANC had earlier arrested alleged drug peddler Muzammil Abdul Rahman Shaikh with 35 grams of Mephedrone and booked him under the 'Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances' (NDPS) Act.

During the probe, it came to light that Dhruv was in touch with Shaikh since 2019.

"'WhatsApp' chats allegedly revealed that Dhruv had contacted him for obtaining drugs," the official revealed.

The official added, "He was also allegedly found to have transferred money to Shaikh's bank account at least six times. An ANC team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade was conducting further probe."