Dharmendra pays an emotional tribute to actor Dilip Kumar

After the demise of the legendary actor Dilip Kumar on July 7, veteran actor Dharmendra, who considered him his brother, paid a heart-touching tribute to the thespian.

The actor shared a video on his official 'Twitter' handle, in which he could be seen sitting on a chair and reciting some lines of Dilip Saab.

"Dosto, Dalip Sahab ki rukhsati par mere aur aapke runde runde jazbaat hai yeh. Uss azeem fankar aur uss nek rooh insaan ko ek shradhanjali hai. Woh chale gaye par unki yaadein na ja payegi," he shared in the video. Fans of the actor soon poured in love in the comment section.

One fan wrote, "Namaste Dharam ji. Aapki aur Dilip sahab ki dosti ek misal hai. Aap unse itni mohabbat karte hai ki aapke jazbaat aapki aankhon se bayan hote hai. Aisi deewangi maine kisi aur actor me nahi dekhi. Allah Pak Dilip ji ko Jannat naseeb farmaye aur aap hamesha aise hi khush rahe aur swasth rahe."

"Ya Allah Mohammad Yousuf Sahab ko Jannat aata karen. Aamen!" wrote another 'Twitter' user.

On the day when Dilip Saab passed away, Dharmendra had shared a picture where he was sitting on the floor and holding the late actor's mortal remains at the funeral.

"When Saira Banu told me, 'Look Dharam, Sahab has closed his eyes', I felt heartbroken my friends! I do not know how to show off, but I cannot control my emotions. I just

say what I feel like, treating everyone as my own," the veteran actor had written in his post.