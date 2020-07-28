Dharma Productions' CEO records his statement

Karan Johar's 'Dharma Productions' CEO Apoorva Mehta recorded his statement in connection to the investigation of Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide. According to a report, on July 28, he arrived at Amboli Police Station for interrogation about the late actor's professional terms with the production house and its owners. Recently, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said in a statement, which read, "In few days, Mahesh Bhatt's statement will be taken. Then under CrPC, Kangana Ranaut has also been summoned. Whoever is needed we will summon."

As per reports, the Mumbai Police confirmed that the 'Dharma Productions' head honcho, Karan himself is likely to record his statement with the police team this week. The filmmaker had been attacked by trolls

massively post Sushant's sudden demise over the nepotism issue. He had also penned a long note post for the 'Chhichhore' actor's demise.