Dhanush reveals how he landed in 'The Gray Man'
Actor Dhanush revealed how he landed his upcoming film, 'The Gray Man'. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the 'Netflix' thriller has a star cast that includes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page as well.
At a press conference, Dhanush was asked how he landed the project and whether he already knew the Russo Brothers before this, to which he answered, "I don't know how I ended up in this film." This comment was met by much laughter from his fellow cast members and the audience. He went on to explain, "The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So, I said okay and asked which film, what film? They said it is a big film. So, I said alright and it can't get bigger than this."
He added, "I don't say much in this film. But I really was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to explore, learn more."
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Defence minister Rajnath Singh briefs MPs on 'Agnipath' scheme, some...11 July 2022 4:04 PM GMT
Cong MP Manish Tewari not signatory to Oppn letter seeking 'Agnipath'...11 July 2022 4:01 PM GMT
Kajol on playing a negative role in 'Gupt' - 'It was a gutsy choice'11 July 2022 3:48 PM GMT
Camila is under no 'pressure' to find love11 July 2022 3:44 PM GMT
Russo Brothers to visit India soon11 July 2022 3:42 PM GMT