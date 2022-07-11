Dhanush reveals how he landed in 'The Gray Man'

Actor Dhanush revealed how he landed his upcoming film, 'The Gray Man'. Directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, the 'Netflix' thriller has a star cast that includes Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, Jessica Henwick and Regé-Jean Page as well.

At a press conference, Dhanush was asked how he landed the project and whether he already knew the Russo Brothers before this, to which he answered, "I don't know how I ended up in this film." This comment was met by much laughter from his fellow cast members and the audience. He went on to explain, "The casting agency in India told me that they have a Hollywood project for me. They said it is a big film. So, I said okay and asked which film, what film? They said it is a big film. So, I said alright and it can't get bigger than this."

He added, "I don't say much in this film. But I really was super thrilled and was looking for an opportunity to explore, learn more."