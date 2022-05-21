Dhak Dhak' team commences shoot, makers unveil first look
Mumbai: Actors Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza and Sanjhana Sanghi have begun shoot for their upcoming film Dhak Dhak , the makers have said.
Backed by Viacom18 Studios and Taapsee Pannu's Outsiders Films, the road trip film is helmed by Tarun Dudeja from a script co-written by Dudeja and Parijat Joshi.
Pannu, who is producing the film, took to Instagram Stories late Friday night to share the update about the movie.
"We have begun this journey!" she captioned the post as she shared the look of Shaikh, followed by other actors.
According to a source close to the film, the team began shooting earlier this week.
The "Dhak Dhak" team has created a special page on Instagram in order to keep the audiences and fans updated about their journey from the very beginning.
The first look of Shah, Shaikh, Mirza and Sanghi was shared on the social media page, in which all the leading ladies looked strong, uber cool and fierce.
