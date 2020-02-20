Dev Patel to star in financial thriller
Los Angeles: British-Indian actor Dev Patel will feature in the big screen adaptation of Flash Crash, a dramatic thriller set in the UK stock market.
A See-Saw Films and New Regency project, the movie is based on 'Flash Crash: A Trading Savant, a Global Manhunt, and the Most Mysterious Market Crash in History', an upcoming book by Bloomberg journalist Liam Vaughan. 'Flash Crash' revolves around Navinder Singh Sarao, an outsider who found a way to beat the stock market and made millions working from a bedroom in his parents' small suburban home on the outskirts of London.
With Jonathan Perera as screenwriter, See-Saw Films' Iain Canning and Emile Sherman and Arnon Milchan of New Regency are attached as producers.
"Navinder Sarao's story struck us deeply. He's an unlikely but also complex hero who exposed the manipulations at the heart of the global financial system. We're so pleased to be bringing it to life with our friends at New Regency, and to continue our relationship with Dev Patel after the success of Lion," Canning and Sherman said.
