Depression is affecting the youth drastically: Anupam

Bollywood veteran actor Anupam Kher was heartbroken as he shared pictures of one of the line producers from his upcoming film 'The Kashmir Files'. Posting pictures and a video of Sarahna, the actor said that she died by suicide.

'The Kashmir Files', directed by Vivek Agnihotri, was shot in 2020 in Dehradun and Mussoorie.

"This is Sarahna. She was the line producer of 'The Kashmir Files'

when I was shooting for the film at Dehradun and Mussoorie. The unit celebrated her birthday on December 22, 2020, at the location. After the shoot, she went to her hometown in Aligarh because of the lockdown," the actor wrote in his 'Instagram' post.

He added, "She was bright, brilliant, helpful and excellent at her job. She messaged me on my mother's birthday to wish mom from her side. I called her and spoke to her and passed mom's blessings to her. She sounded absolutely fine. And on July 9, I got a message from her phone which really shook me and saddened me deeply. I spoke to her shattered mother."

Kher also talked about how depression is affecting the 'younger generation'.

"This depression is affecting the younger generation drastically. I pray for her soul and hope her mother and brother Antriksh can deal with this loss. It is so sad! Om Shanti," he wrote.