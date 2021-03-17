Demi Lovato recalls being sexually assaulted

American pop singer Demi Lovato opened up to about a shocking experience that no one would have ever talk about in her recent interview.

According to 'People' magazine, the 28-year-old revealed her past in the four-part series 'Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil'. It is a 'YouTube Originals' which talks about her notorious 2018 Fentanyl overdose, which caused her brain damage and partial blindness. It also shows her ongoing battles with addiction and Lovato also revealed that she had gone through sexual harassment at the age of 15.

"I lost my virginity in rape. I called that person back a month later and tried to make it right by being in control and all it did was just make me feel worse. Textbook trauma re-enactments and I beat myself up for years, which is also why I had a really hard time coming to terms with the fact that it was rape when it happened," she shared.

She added, "I know what I'm about to say is going to shock people too. But when I was a teenager, I was in a very similar situation – I lost my virginity in rape. We were hooking up but I said, 'Hey, this is not going any further. I'm a virgin and I do not want to lose it this way'."

"When they found me, I was naked and blue. I was left for dead after he took advantage of me. When I woke up in the hospital, they asked if we had had consensual sex. There was one flash that I had of him on top of me. I saw that flash and I said yes. It was not until a month after the overdose that I realised, 'You were not in any state of mind to make a consensual decision'," narrated the singer.

Demi did not reveal it back then under the image of clarity which later led to self-harm and bulimia.

"The Christian, southern girl in me did not see it that way because it was not normalised as a child or in the south. And I'm just gonna say it - my #MeToo story is me telling somebody that someone did this to me, and they never got in trouble for it. They never got taken out of the movie they were in," said the singer.