Delhi HC rejects restrain on films based on SSR's life

The Delhi High Court refused to stay the release of the film 'Nyay: The Justice', purportedly based on the life of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Justice Sanjeev Narula dismissed a petition filed by the late actor's father Krishna Kishore Singh, seeking a restrain on some films which are proposed to be made on his son's life.

Rajput's father filed the plea in April after learning about several films which were announced on his son's life.

In his lawsuit, he argued that any publication, production or depiction of Sushant's private life is a 'blatant and wilful' breach of the fundamental right to privacy and it cannot be undertaken without the prior approval of his legal heir. The plea also contended that any film depicting Rajput's personal life will influence the witnesses in the probe related to his death, as well as change public perception towards the late actor.

Krishna Kishore Singh sought a ban on films 'Nyay: The Justice',

'Suicide or Murder: A Star was Lost' and 'Shashank'. He also sought an injunction against any other

film, publication and caricature

based on his son's life. Singh also said that many people took Rajput's

death as an 'opportunity to get fame by developing different theories/stories' at the cost of his and his family's reputation.

Speaking on the development, advocate AP Singh, who is representing directors and producers against Rajput's father, said, "It is a matter of great happiness for us. We have won today. This victory belongs not just to us, but also to all directors, producers who made these films to give the right direction to society."