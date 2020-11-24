'Delhi Crime' wins Best Drama Series

Netflix's India Original series 'Delhi Crime', helmed by Indian-Canadian director Richie Mehta bagged the best drama series honour at the 48th 'International Emmy Awards'.

The series, which revolves around the horrific 2012 Nirbhaya case, sees actor Shefali Shah portray the role of Deputy Commissioner Vartika Chaturvedi entitled to nab the culprits.

Mehta, in his acceptance speech during the virtual ceremony on Monday, dedicated the honour to all the women who not just endure violence that men inflict on them, "but are also tasked to solve the problem."

"I started screaming like a maniac the moment they announced the winner. Just the show by itself gave me a new lease of life. It changed a lot for me," said an elated Shefali.

She added, "I mean I was shouting so much that I think the host (TV, film and stage actor Richard Kind) and Richie Mehta sitting in London heard me. I'm so much proud to be a part of the show. Honestly, this win belongs to the entire team. I cannot take the responsibility on my own. I cannot wait to celebrate this with them all."

The awards ceremony was held virtually on November 23. Actor Richard Kind hosted the ceremony from New York. The prestigious awards were presented by actors such as Kelsey Asbille, Haluk Bilginer, Paul Blackthorne and many others.

Two other 'Emmy' nominations from India included Amazon Prime Video's 'Four More Shots Please!' and Arjun Mathur for his role in drama 'Made in Heaven' in the best comedy and actor categories respectively. However, both could not register wins.

Adil Hussain took to 'Twitter' and congratulated the entire team for the win: " 'Delhi Crime' wins the Emmy International Awards for Best Drama. Congratulations Richie Mehta, the unmatchable Shefali Shah, dearest Rajesh Tailang and to the whole team! Big congratulations to all."

Other Bollywood celebrities tweeted their congratulatory messages for the big win.

Abhishek Bachchan wrote, "Brilliant! Many congratulations. 'Delhi Crime' is so well deserved."

"'Delhi Crime' winning big at the Emmys is a Super proud moment for us Indians! I send my hearty Congratulations to director Richie Mehta and the whole cast and crew," tweeted Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Taking to her 'Instagram Stories', Vidya Balan congratulated Shefali Shah and Richie Mehta by expressing, "Congratulations to Shefali Shah, director Richie Mehta and the team of 'Delhi Crime' on the Emmy win for the Best Drama Series. It is so richly deserved".

"Congratulations to the team of 'Delhi Crime'," said 'Bhoot' actor Vicky Kaushal.

Director Hansal Mehta also joined the bandwagon of Bollywood celebrities by writing, "This one is totally deserved. 'Delhi Crime' is a master-class in long-form story-telling with great writing, casting, fantastic performances and terrific execution. It is my favorite show. Congratulations to the entire team."