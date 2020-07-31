DeGeneres addresses workplace allegations

Los Angeles: Popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres penned a letter to the staff of her show in the wake of allegations of a toxic work environment and sexual harassment. Dozens of employees of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' came forward in an explosive report from 'Buzzfeed' and alleged sexual harassment and misconduct by some of the show's top executive producers.

In her letter to the staff, obtained by 'The Hollywood Reporter', DeGeneres tendered an apology and said that the show was envisioned as a "place of happiness" but that is not the case currently.

"On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' would be a place of happiness, no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it is the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show," she said.

DeGeneres said she takes responsibility for what has happened as the show bears her name.

She added, "As we have grown exponentially, I've not been able to stay on top of everything and relied on others to do their jobs as they knew I would want them done. Clearly some did not. That will now change and I'm committed to ensuring this does not happen again."