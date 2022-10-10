Deepika's mother ensured depression treatment for her

Deepika Padukone has always been vocal about the importance of mental health and shared her own stories of depression. The actor, who is currently in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvallur, building on her mental health foundation, Live Love Laugh's rural community mental health program ahead of World Mental Health Day, talked about the importance of a caregiver in such circumstances. She mentioned how her mother, Ujjala Padukone, had identified her symptoms.

"Even in my personal journey, the role of the caregiver has been extremely important. That's why my mother is here. That's why my sister has been so passionately part of this cause for many years and when I hear the stories of the caregivers, I understand how equally important that is as well and the emotional well-being of the caregiver is as important as the emotional well-being of the person experiencing mental illness," she told a leading media house.

She added, "In my own case, for example, had my mother and the caregiver did not identify my symptoms, in my moment of vulnerability, had she not had the presence of mind to tell me to or help me reach out to the professionals, I don't know what state I would be in today."

Deepika said that her mother had ensured her treatment and consultations with doctors, even though it might have taken a toll on her.

"I think caregivers in general, whether it is mental illness or any other form of illness, it takes a toll on the caregiver," she continued.

In 2021, Deepika Padukone launched the 'Live Love Laugh Foundation', which aims at helping people struggling with mental health. On the work front, she has several projects in the pipeline including 'Project K', 'Fighter' and 'Pathaan'.