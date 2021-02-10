Deepika recalls shooting for C Jeet's song

Budding actor Deepika Aggarwal is delighted by the response that her first song is receiving from music lovers. Titled 'Haters', the song has so far received more than four million views on 'YouTube' alone.



'Haters' is a motivational track composed by Gori and sung by

Punjabi artiste C Jeet. The music video, featuring the singer and Deepika, was shot in Goa by RB Sindhu.

Recalling her experience of working on the project, Deepika said, "It is a film by Sara Pros made under 'RS Makkan Music Lable'. Every member of the team was very supportive and cheerful throughout. We shot in Goa at the cruise and had a lot of fun. Though I am water phobic and was a little scared shooting in the middle of the water, everyone in the team did their best to make me feel comfortable."

"It is a really beautiful song that talks about how somebody, who has struggled hard to be successful, never forgets his roots. He always remembers his weakest moments and that helps him remain grounded," stated the actor about the song.

Deepika concluded, "I hope that the singer C Jeet achieves tremendous success in his career. He is a gem of a person and a fabulous artiste."