Deepika, Priyanka to be summoned by police

Two of the female superstars of Bollywood, Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, are likely to be questioned by the Mumbai Police in regards to having fake followers on their social media accounts. The report further added how the police officials have found that these two are among the top 10 celebrities to have fake followers/ bots.

The report stated, "Mumbai police have found out that there are various studies done by various well-known organisations which have found out that Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra are among top 10 celebrities who have fake followers."

Further, the report claimed that these developments will be among one of the bases to question the two actors. It was only last week that police got hold of an imposter who was pretending to be Bollywood singer Bhoomi Trivedi and claimed that he manages her social media accounts. He went on to contact some stars and claimed that he can help in increasing their social media following, the way he did for Bhoomi.

A choreographer fell for his trap and ended up paying the accused. However, upon realising that something was odd, he contacted Bhoomi and the two realised that it was her fake profile. Bhoomi was quick to file a complaint with the Mumbai Police.

Though the accused got arrested, cops have discovered how it is becoming a huge scam. To prevent the same, 'SIT', a committee of members from the crime branch and the cyber cell was formed. 'SIT' has come across around 100 companies selling fake social media followers and have identified 68 of them, which are involved in selling fake followers and social media activities like retweets, likes, views, subscriptions and comments.

'SIT' has recorded statements of around 20 people and a couple of B-townies, too, are expected to be summoned.