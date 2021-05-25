Deepika in talks to come on board for 'Baiju Bawra'

After 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next directorial is going to be 'Baiju Bawra'. According to reports, the celebrated filmmaker is keen to have Deepika Padukone on board to play the female lead in the film.

"Ever since Bhansali decided to revisit 'Baiju Bawra', he was clear on getting Deepika on board the film to play the role of dacoit queen, Roopmati, from 1952 original. Both Deepika and Sanjay have done multiple meetings to discuss the film and the character and the talks are in the advanced stage at the moment," revealed a source.

The source added, "The paperwork is yet to be done and things will be locked once both the stakeholders mutually agree on certain aspects. Given the way things are proceeding at the moment, it is going to be a yes from Deepika Padukone."

The source further shared that the idea is to take the film on floors by the middle of 2022.

"While Bhansali is currently working on the edit and post-production of 'Gangubai', there is a team in his workplace that taking tiny steps in the prep work of 'Baiju Bawra'. Conversations with other actors, who are expected to be a part of the film are also in progress. An official announcement will be made once the entire cast that Sanjay wants is locked," the source stated.

The four other key characters of 'Baiju Bawra' include Baiju, Gauri, Tansen and Akbar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali is on the verge of pulling off a casting coup.