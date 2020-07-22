Deepika got paid Rs 20 crores for a film

Deepika Padukone is called queen bee for a reason. The actor is highly bankable and every film announcement of hers creates havoc on social media. Few days back, when she announced her film with Prabhas produced by 'Vyjayanthi movies' and directed by Ashwin Nag, the internet went berserk.

An online portal reported how the South makers got Deepika on board. According to the reports, the actor was paid a whopping Rs 20 crores for the film. The report also suggested that Deepika was not interested in the project initially. She put up a strong resistance, but the makers were keen to have her in the film.

A source told the portal, "Apparently, Deepika these days asks for a remuneration on par with what the leading man of the film gets. She rightly feels that she has earned herself a place of gender equality in her profession."

The 'Piku' actor's could not match Prabhas' fee, who is being paid Rs 50 crores. On the other hand, Deepika is being paid Rs 20 crores and that makes her the highest paid actor in the history of Indian cinema.

The reports further stated that the role of the female lead was not substantial. But now with Deepika coming on board, they are planning to work on the character and make it pivotal. Both the actors are currently waiting for their respective projects to begin post lockdown. While Prabhas has 'Radhe Shyam' coming up next, Deepika will work on Shakun Batra's upcoming film.