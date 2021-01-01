Deepika deletes all 'Twitter', 'Instagram' posts

Deepika Padukone left everyone in shock after she deleted all her tweets and 'Instagram' posts. The 'Om Shanti Om' star took to social media

platforms to launch an audio diary and also wished her fans a Happy New Year.

"Hi everyone, welcome to 'My Audio Diary', a record of my thoughts and feelings. 2020 was a year of uncertainty for everybody but for me, it was also about gratitude and about being present. For 2021, all I can wish for myself and everybody is good health and peace of mind. Happy New Year," said Padukone.

The 'Chhapaak' star has 27.7 million followers on 'Twitter' and on 'Instagram', she is followed by 52.5 million people.

On the work front, the actor had been busy shooting for Shakun Batra's next, also starring Sidhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Panday. She is also awaiting the release of the sports drama '83', in which she will essay the role of Kapil Dev's wife Romi Bhatia.