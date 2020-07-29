Deepika accused of taking Rs 5 crore

A few days before her film 'Chhapaak' hit theatres, Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone lent support to students who were brutalised during the 2020 JNU attack due to their protests against the 'Citizenship Amendment Act'. While some praised her for taking a stand, there were many who decided to boycott her upcoming film to 'punish her'. Recently, former RAW Officer N K Sood claimed that the actor went to JNU on the behest of businessman Aneel Mussarat, who is said to be involved in anti-India activities. He also alleged that she received a sum of Rs 5 crore for the same.

Ever since this report went viral, netizens have been trolling the actor. While some are not ready to believe these allegations, others are making up memes of how Deepika would react to this news. Some users are even calling her 'anti-national'.

One viral tweet read: "Repeat after me: Deepika took 5 crore from Aneel Musarat for anti national activities." Another reason why Deepika's name is trending on 'Twitter' is because Sushant Singh Rajput's fans are accusing her of allegedly making money by selling 'her depression story', but not saying a word about the late actor, who was also reportedly suffering from depression when he took his life.