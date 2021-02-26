Deadpool 3 is MCU's only R-Rated movie

Kevin Fiege, Chief Head of 'Marvel Studios' shared that besides 'Deadpool 3', the film company did not develop any new plans to make an R-Rated movie and that the movie is in development at the studio.

The idea of a comic-book anti-hero mutant is still fresh and 'Marvel' is continuing with the franchise, though the 'X-Men' franchise will likely see a hard reboot.

While speaking at a 'Television Critics Association' (TCA) panel, Feige spoke about the PG-13 rating that every 'MCU' movie had up until now and whether 'Deadpool 3' will set a precedent for future R-Rated movies from the studio's stables.

"We have never been held back by it. If we ever are, then certainly there could be a discussion to be had but that just has not been the case yet," said Kevin.

'Deadpool 3' will bring back Ryan Reynolds as wisecracking, katana-wielding Wade Wilson who was disfigured after a guy promised him an experimental treatment for his cancer. The treatment also gave him near-invulnerability, superhuman strength and healing abilities.

Sisters Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin are writing the screenplay for the movie.