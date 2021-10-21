DC's 'Injustice' lands in trouble after calling Kashmir 'disputed'

The new 'DC' animated film 'Injustice' has landed itself in controversy after it allegedly called Kashmir 'disputed'. The

film is an adaptation of the video-game series of the same name that also spawned comic books.

In the 'Injustice' storyline, Superman becomes a tyrant after Joker tricks him into killing his girlfriend, Lois Lane. He becomes the ruler of the earth. Batman and his few remaining allies become rebels.

The clip, that went viral on social media, had the iconic superhero making short work of an aircraft, with a voice-over saying he along with Wonder Woman destroyed 'every piece of military equipment' and declared Kashmir an 'arms-free' zone.

The clip does not make it clear if he destroyed the military hardware of every country or just India as the clip did not mention any country. The video also showed the superhero forcing representatives of Israel and Palestine to agree on a peace deal.

In response to the clip, #AntiIndiaSuperman trended on 'Twitter', with people expressing resentment and anger. Some even called for a boycott of 'DC Comics'.

One 'Twitter' user wrote, "Westerners are now using animated movies to propagate anti-India propaganda. These cheap stunts would not work. Kashmir is our integral part and we would not tolerate these offending attempts to malign us. 'DC Comics', delete disputed scenes!"

Another user accused the film of doing 'propaganda against Kashmir. Superman declares Kashmir as a

disputed area. Shame on 'DC Comics'!'