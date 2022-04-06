Davis as Michelle Obama doesn't want to be labelled as 'Black Martha Stewart'

A new trailer of 'The First Lady' recently came out and it gave viewers a quick introduction to three powerful first ladies: Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson), Betty Ford (Michelle Pfeiffer) and Michelle Obama (Viola Davis).

At one point, people see Viola's Michelle Obama state that she is not ready to be perceived by the masses as a 'Black Martha Stewart'.

There have been several stories about President Barack Obama and his leadership, but this will probably be the first time that everyone will see Obama's wife and First Lady Michelle Obama's narrative and what it might have been like for her to be in such a powerful position, but somehow always in the shadow of her partner.

The official synopsis of the 'Showtime' series reads, " 'The First Lady' is a reframing of American leadership, told through the lens of the women at the heart of the White House. In the government's East Wing, many of history's most impactful and world-changing decisions have been hidden from view, made by America's charismatic, complex and dynamic first ladies. The series will peel back the curtain on the personal and political lives of three unique, enigmatic women and their families, tracing their journeys to Washington, dipping into their pasts and following them beyond the White House into their greatest moments. Through interweaving storylines so intimate it is as if the White House walls are talking, season one focuses on the enlightening lives of Michelle Obama, Betty Ford and Eleanor Roosevelt."

'The First Lady' will premiere on April 15 on 'Voot Select'.