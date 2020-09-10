David ties knot with Lily

Stranger Things' star David Harbour tied the knot with singer Lily Allen in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. Harbour took to 'Instagram' to share photos from the wedding ceremony.

Sharing images of himself and Allen, Harbour wrote, "In a wedding officiated by the king himself, the people's princess wed her devoted, low born, but kind credit cardholder in a beautiful ceremony lit by the ashen skies courtesy of a burning state miles away in the midst of a global pandemic. Refreshments were served at a small reception following."

While this is Lily Allen's second marriage (she was earlier married to Sam Cooper, with whom she has two daughters), David Harbour said 'I do' for the first time. He was earlier said to be dating 'Fantastic Beasts' actor Alison Sudol.

On the work front, Harbour was last seen in the 'Netflix' movie 'Extraction'. He is currently awaiting the release of MCU movie 'Black Widow'.