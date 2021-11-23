David Tennant, Tehran get top awards at 49th Emmys

The prestigious 49th International Emmy Awards ceremony, which concluded at Casa Cipriani in New York City on late night of November 22 (US Eastern Time), ended with Scottish actor David Tennant taking home the trophy for the 'Best Performance by an Actor'.

While Israeli spy thriller series 'Tehran' was honoured with 'Best Drama Series' award, 'Call My Agent: Season 4' walked away with Emmy for 'Best Comedy'.

Tennant, who became famous as The Doctor in the British TV series 'Doctor Who', was honoured for his work in the three-part crime drama miniseries 'Des', which centres around the Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen, who was arrested in 1983, after the discovery of human remains which had blocked a drain near his London home.

Moshe Zander's 'Tehran' tracks the story of a Mossad agent on her first mission in the Iranian capital, which also happens to be her place of birth.

The Indian adaptation of 'Call My Agent!', the French comedy series that takes us behind the scenes of the world of celebrity, premiered not long ago in its avatar of 'Call My Agent: Bollywood'.

The 'International Emmy Awards' honour the best in television programming outside of the US. This year, the awards were presented in 11 categories and the nominees were from 24 countries.

The ceremony started with the event host Nigerian American actor-comedian Yvonne Orji taking the stage dressed in a mustard gown. She kickstarted the show with a few crisp punchlines revolving around the pandemic era and the cultural differences highlighting the overarching theme of the 'International Emmy Awards'.

Orji went on to mention the hugely popular South Korean series 'Squid Game' and gave a shout-out to Egypt for getting the first-ever nomination in the 'International Emmy Awards'. She then invited presenter Brian d'Arcy James on stage, who announced the winner for the 'Arts Programming' category. The International Emmy went to 'Kubrick by Kubrick', a documentary from France built around previously unheard audiotaped interviews with the maestro, Stanley Kubrick.

Joshua Jackson presented the trophy to Hayley Squires as she bagged Emmy for 'Best Performance by an Actress' in the four-part British drama series 'Adult Material'.

'INSIDE' got Emmy in the 'Short-Form Series' category.