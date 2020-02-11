David Schwimmer: Not easy to deal with fame in initial days
Los Angeles: Actor David Schwimmer, who rose to fame with his role of Ross Geller in the popular American sitcom "Friends", recalls it was not easy handling the show's success in his initial days.
In an interview with femalefirst.co.uk, Schwimmer said: "Quite quickly after our show started to get a lot of attention, I had to learn how to be invisible when I go out and it is not that hard to ensure you cannot get spotted.
"You can hide under a baseball cap and not be seen. Getting used to the attention was not easy to start with, but the show was very popular everywhere, so thankfully it is generally just a lot of love coming my way when people come up to me in the street," he added.
Schwimmer said that he got used to all the attention only gradually. "You just have to get used to people recognising you, but as long as people are kind, then I have never had any problem with it. I guess it is all part of this job," he pointed out.
(image from dnaindia.com)
