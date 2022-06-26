David Dastmalchian to lead indie movie 'Late Night with the Devil'
Los Angeles: Actor David Dastmalchian is set to star in the independent film "Late Night With the Devil", which is to be directed by Australian filmmaker duo Colin and Cameron Cairnes.
Dastmalchian, best known for starring in movies "The Suicide Squad" and Dune", will essay the role of a talk show host in the thriller.
According to Variety, the film is currently being shot in Australia.
" 'Late Night with the Devil' follows the live broadcast of a late-night talk show in 1977 that goes awry, unleashing evil into the nation's living rooms," the synopsis reads.
Spooky Pictures' founders Roy Lee and Steven Schneider; Derek Dauchy; Future Pictures' Mat Govoni and Adam White and John Molloy are producing the film.
Australian filmmaker Joel Anderson, Rami Yasin and Dastmalchian serve as executive producers.
The makers are planning to release the movie next year.
