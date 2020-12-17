David brings newness to the music of 'Coolie No. 1'

Director David Dhawan's 45th film 'Coolie No. 1' is all set to release on December 25 on the streaming platform 'Amazon Prime Video'. The upcoming is a remake of the movie of the same name, which was also helmed by David himself. Three song tracks – 'Teri Bhabhi', 'Husn hai Suhaana' and 'Mummy Kasam' - were recently released and all of them have set the people grooving.



"There was a difference definitely because of course DJ Chetas and Tanishq are very good music director, but these guys are much occupied. Today, music is made in the house but in earlier times, we used to sit together and make music. Anand Sameer and I used to sit for many days to create and finalise the tracks. There were a lot of discussions about possible improvements. So this was one of the difference. But definitely, both sides have its good and bad parts," said David.

'Coolie No.1' will see Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan together for the first time. The trailer of the movie, which was recently released, earned appreciation for the recreated scenes and the on-screen izzling chemistry that Varun and Sara share. The movie is set to light up Christmas while its song track will release on the New Year Eve. The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Javed Jaffrey and Johnny Lever.

Directed by David Dhawan, the Bollywood romantic comedy is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

'Amazon Prime Video' members in India and across 200 countries and territories can stream the world premiere of 'Coolie No.1' this Christmas.