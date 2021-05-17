Dave believes in looking ahead in life

New Delhi: Dave Bautista said that though he is proud of his accomplishments so far, he is someone who believes in looking ahead in life.

Best known to the Indian audiences as Drax the Destroyer from Marvel Cinematic Universe's 'Guardians of the Galaxy' series, the professional wrestler-turned-actor has had an interesting career in films.

"I'm proud of what I have done. But I'm so focused on moving forward and on things that I still am desperate to accomplish that there are not many days that I sit and reflect and look back on what I have done and where I have come from," the actor said.

The 52-year-old actor has a lot of films slated for release soon, including Zack Snyder's zombie heist drama 'Army of the Dead', Denis Villeneuve's 'Dune' and Taika Waititi's 'Thor: Love and Thunder'.

The actor, however, hopes that one day, he has the time to reflect on his journey.

"I want to have my next 10 years slated. I want to know what I'm working on. I do not have an end goal as these are things I want to accomplish. It is weird like every year or two when I have accomplished what I have set out to do, my goals have completely changed," shared Dave.

He added, "I think one day when it is all said and done, possibly I will look back, but knowing me, I will probably work myself into the ground and never have the opportunity to sit down and even look back because I will still be so busy looking forward till the day I die."

Bautista began his career as a wrestler in 1999 and gained fame by winning the 'World Heavyweight Championship' four times and the 'WWE Championship' twice. He started working as an actor in 2006 and became an internationally recognised name for his role as Drax the Destroyer.

Dave Bautista is currently promoting 'Army of the Dead', slated for release on 'Netflix' on May 21.