'Daunting to play triple role in Satyameva Jayate sequel'

John Abraham is back with the second instalment of his vigilante actioner 'Satyameva Jayate', in which the actor stars in a triple role, something he said was a challenge.

The film is a sequel to his 2018 hit of the same name. It featured Abraham as Virendra Rathod, who kills corrupt police officers, while National Award winner Manoj Bajpayee played an honest cop.

In the second part, scheduled to be released in theatres on November 25, Abraham will again be seen fighting corruption this time in Lucknow.

The actor plays three roles in the film of a farmer-father and his twin sons a cop and a politician.

"It is very daunting to play all these roles in one film. One part was like a breeze because in the first film I played a similar role of a vigilante. The other character is a cop for which I would shoot two-three scenes a day. I could not get the hang of this character initially but finally, we nailed it. He is very interesting in the film," shared John.

He added, "Besides, we had to get the distinction right between a brooding and funny guy. My favourite character is the father, it has turned out to be outstanding in terms of heroism."

The 'Mumbai Saga' star said the key reason to make the second part was the reception of the audience to the first movie.

"The idea is to make a good film and entertain everyone. People loved the first one so much. The first part of everything is a testing ground because most of them do not work hence we do not see more franchises. There are very

few films that work and which is why there is a demand to see the second part," he revealed.