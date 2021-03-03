Nimrat Kaur, who is ready to make a comeback with her next film 'Dasvi' co-starring Abhishek Bachchan and Yami Gautam talked about her feelings on returning to the film sets after many years, working with Abhishek Bachchan for the first time and more.

"Right now, I am sleepless with excitement, nervousness and anxiety. I am thrilled to return on a Hindi-film set after five years. 'Dasvi' is a departure from what I have done so far. As an audience, I would love to watch this story unfold on the big screen," said 'The Lunchbox' star.

She added, "The roles in the past had their challenges and 'Dasvi' poses a whole new lot of challenges, which just made me want to do this role."

'Dasvi' will be Nimrat's first outing with Abhishek Bachchan, who she has known socially.

"Abhishek has funny stories. I have loved a lot of his films. I am looking forward to working with him and having a great time on this project. He is a thorough gentleman with a varied body of work," the actor stated.

Yami and Nimrat will also be sharing screen space for the first time.

"I'm looking forward to learning a few things from Yami and Abhishek, who have both acted in more films than me," concluded Nimrat.