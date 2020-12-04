'Dark roles leave lasting impact on the audience'

Actor Gagan Anand, who has been a part of TV shows and web series like 'Veer Ki Ardaas Veera', 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein', 'Fixerr' and 'Boss: Baap of Special Services', is winning hearts for his role of Rajveer, a 38-year-old lawyer's hit-man and loyal bodyguard in the 'ALTBalaji - ZEE5' web series 'Bichhoo Ka Khel'.



'Bicchoo Ka Khel', which was released on November 18, is a crime thriller about Akhil (Divyendu Sharma), a budding writer

whose life is nothing less than a rollercoaster ride with lots of twists and turns.

'Millennium Post' interacted with the actor, who threw more light on

his character in the show along with the experiences and challenges he faced while shooting for the web series.

"When they offered me the script, I read it all. Overall, the script was very nice and my character was pretty much powerful to create a lasting impression on the audience's mind. I also found the dialogues very cool, which made me choose the character," said Gagan.

However, the TV actor did face some challenges while playing Rajveer. Elaborating more on the same, he stated, "The most challenging task was to work on my language and dialect. My character in the show speaks Banarsi, but I am a North Indian. Therefore, I had to work really hard to get it right. The biggest support I got was from my director as he helped me in bringing out my best."

The budding actor also talked about the kind of roles he is willing to do in Future. Anand feels that he will enjoy playing characters that are grey or dark. "I do not mind doing dark roles because I believe such roles have the power to create an impact on the audience. It is different than normal, plain characters which everyone plays."

"I want to do something different and challenge myself with every project I take. And I believe, these kinds of dark roles will satisfy the artiste in me," comments Anand.

Speaking on the kind of content being made for the web platforms that shows vulgarity and abusive language, Gagan shares: "I believe, there is nothing wrong in having scenes like these if the story demands it. Moreover, it is pretty much common these days among the audience who watches it on daily basis. Having said that, it's also a fact that some people find it disturbing. To them, I would like to say that you are free to skip it. You have a choice to watch or not to watch."

"I'm directing a Punjabi film in the upcoming two months. The plot will be set in Punjab and Germany. Although I have earlier assisted in some of the TV shows, this will be my directorial debut in

the Punjabi film industry," says Anand as he talks about making

his directorial debut for the first time on the work front.