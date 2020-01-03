Danish inspired Varun's look
Mumbai: Actor Varun Dhawan on Friday revealed that late YouTube star Danish Zehen was the inspiration behind his character's look in the upcoming film Street Dancer 3D.
Zehen, who was a popular YouTube personality and a contestant of the reality TV show 'Ace of Space', died on December 20, 2018 in an accident on Sion-Panvel Highway, Navi Mumbai.
"The handsome Danish was the inspiration for Sahej's look in #streetdancer. Danish is no more and is in a better place but is loved by so many so I thought I should share this so people should know that he even inspired us. @remodsouza sir suggested this and then we went for it," Varun posted on Twitter.
The movie, directed by filmmaker-choreographer Remo D'Souza, scheduled to be released on January 24.
