Daniel Radcliffe on why he won't play Harry Potter again
London: Actor Daniel Radcliffe continues to take up projects that give him chances to move away from Hogwarts. He has now opened up on why he won't be reprising his role as the young wizard, Harry Potter, anytime soon.
Asked if he would return as Harry Potter in the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" films, Radcliffe told Variety: "I don't think so. I don't like to say no to things, but it's not something that I'm rushing to do. I feel like those films have moved on and they're doing just fine without us. I'm happy to keep it that way."
"I like what my life is now. I'm not saying that I'll never go back into any franchise, but I like the flexibility that I have with my career now. And I don't want to get into a situation where I'm signed up for one series for years in advance," added the actor, who played the beloved character from 2001 to 2011.
He will be soon seen in "Escape From Pretoria", a true-life prison drama. In the film, Radcliffe plays Tim Jenkin, an anti-apartheid activist who was imprisoned in South Africa for distributing political pamphlets that were critical of the racist government.
(Image from msn.com)
