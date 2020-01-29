Daniel does not want to talk about race

London: British star Daniel Kaluuya is tired of answering questions about race and diversity in movies as the actor believes there is much more to him besides the colour of his skin.

In an interview with Radio Times, the 30-year-old actor distanced himself from the racial issues, saying he is not "defined by it".

"I'm not going to ignore that I'm surrounded by (racial issues), but I'm not defined by it. I'm just Daniel, who happens to be black," Kaluuya said.

The actor, best known for featuring in blockbusters Get Out and Black Panther, also made it clear that he does not wish to become a spokesperson for black actors, reported The Guardian.

"What is there to talk about race? It's just boring to me. What's the debate? I'm more of a doer. I'm just going to do what I want to do," he added.

"'The Fades' ain't about race, 'Psychoville' ain't about race, 'Skins' ain't about race, 'Chatroom' ain't about race, 'Johnny English Reborn' ain't about race. But that almost gets erased. There's a narrative that is pushed," he added.

Kaluuya currently features in Queen & Slim, opposite Jodie Turner-Smith. The film, directed by Melina Matsoukas, is about a couple whose first date takes an unexpected turn when a police officer pulls them over.