Dance pioneer Astad Deboo dies at 73

After going through an illness, the renowned Indian dancer Astad Deboo passed away in Mumbai.

Astad Deboo was from Navsari in Gujarat. He had given beautiful performances in more than 70 countries and worked with several charitable endeavours. He was known for his innovative style of dancing and also for bringing himself to an awe-inspiring recognition across the world.

The late contemporary dancer's family gave their statement on social media, "Astad's family is sad to announce the passing away of Astad Deboo. He left us in the early hours of December 10 at his home in Mumbai after a brief illness. He leaves behind a formidable legacy of unforgettable performances combined with an unswerving dedication to his art, matched only by his huge, loving heart that gained him thousands of friends and a vast number of admirers."

"The loss to the family, friends, fraternity of dancers, both classical and modern, Indian and international is inestimable. May he rest in peace. We will miss him," added the family.

Some of the Bollywood celebrities paid tributes to the late talented dancer.

'Student of the Year 2' star Tara Sutaria took to her 'Instagram' story and paid her last tribute to the legendary dancer.

"Rest in peace Astaad. The heavens will now swirl to your tune. Thank you for the guidance," wrote the Bollywood actor and captioned it with a white heart emoji.

Nandita Das lamented, "Just too sad. I knew him and admired him since I was a child. You still had so much to offer Astad Deboo. I have lost too many loved ones this year."

"World of modern dance has lost a pioneer and India has lost a cultural treasure. Dearest Astad Deboo, it was a privilege to know you. I will miss your art, warm persona and your infectious smile! Rest in peace my friend," said veteran actor Anupam Kher.

"I have such fond memories of Astad Deboo as he was my mom's friend. I remember his laughter and his creative synergies. I'm sure they are now choreographing and dancing with wild abandon in dimensions beyond." Tweeted Pooja Bedi.